Ish You Missed: Teen Stole Airplane To See Famous Dex

A teen in Arkansas attempted to steal a whole airplane... because he wanted to go to Chicago to see Famous Dex perform.

A 53-year-old woman was trapped in an elevator for three days in a Manhattan townhouse owned by a billionaire.

A London-based nutritionist reveals three ways to deal with stress without drugs. 1. Green Tea - it's rich in amino acids that nourish the nervous system. 2. Lavender oil tablets or brewing lavender tea. The flower's oils have an antidepressant effect. 3. Nuts - they boost magnesium which reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

Love & Hip Hop was explosive last night! Jonathan is so messy this season! Mariahlynn was going IN because of Yandy!

