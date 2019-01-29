Ish You Missed: Teen Stole Airplane To See Famous Dex

Plus, a Love & Hip Hop Recap!

January 29, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Guess this guy REALLY wanted to go to a show... he stole a plane! Plus, a woman was trapped in an elevator for 3 days... these stories and MORE in today's Ish You Missed! 

A teen in Arkansas attempted to steal a whole airplane... because he wanted to go to Chicago to see Famous Dex perform. 

A 53-year-old woman was trapped in an elevator for three days in a Manhattan townhouse owned by a billionaire. 

A London-based nutritionist reveals three ways to deal with stress without drugs. 1. Green Tea - it's rich in amino acids that nourish the nervous system. 2. Lavender oil tablets or brewing lavender tea. The flower's oils have an antidepressant effect. 3. Nuts - they boost magnesium which reduces the stress hormone cortisol.  

Love & Hip Hop was explosive last night! Jonathan is so messy this season! Mariahlynn was going IN because of Yandy! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

