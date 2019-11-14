The Ish You Missed: Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates

Summer Walker canceled a bunch of tour dates. Plus, Alicia Keys returns as GRAMMYs host! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Summer Walker has canceled a bunch of tour dates due to social anxiety. Fans complained that she refused to hug them during meet-n-greets. (C'mon people.) She said it's just too much.

The original (old) Batman theme has been randomly playing in the streets in Manchester, England. Residents keep hearing it and they don't know where it's coming from... it's driving people bananas! LOL!

Alicia Keys will return as host for the GRAMMYs! It'll be her second time hosting. She's the third woman and first female musician to host two times. And we love the way she made the announcement on her Insta!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!