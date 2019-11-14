The Ish You Missed: Summer Walker Cancels Tour Dates
Summer Walker canceled a bunch of tour dates. Plus, Alicia Keys returns as GRAMMYs host! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Summer Walker has canceled a bunch of tour dates due to social anxiety. Fans complained that she refused to hug them during meet-n-greets. (C'mon people.) She said it's just too much.
I truly appreciate all the support and love. As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I hope you all can understand. I'm grateful for every single one of you, and I hope that you understand that wellness/mental health is important. All cancelled dates will be refunded asap. Thank you. ------ Remaining Dates I’m playing: Nov 12 San Francisco Nov 25 Toronto Nov 26 Chicago Nov 27 Royal Oak Dec 2 Boston Dec 5 Philadelphia Dec 7 NYC Dec 8 NYC Dec 22 ATL
The original (old) Batman theme has been randomly playing in the streets in Manchester, England. Residents keep hearing it and they don't know where it's coming from... it's driving people bananas! LOL!
Alicia Keys will return as host for the GRAMMYs! It'll be her second time hosting. She's the third woman and first female musician to host two times. And we love the way she made the announcement on her Insta!
