The Ish You Missed: Styles P To Join 'Marriage Bootcamp'

Styles P will join 'Marriage Bootcamp'! Plus, a grounded teen finds a crazy way to tweet without her devices! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

CNN's Chris Cuomo was filmed arguing with a Trump supporter... well, someone called him Fredo and that set him off!

CNN backs Chris Cuomo after his rant over "Fredo" insult goes viral https://t.co/oURN3sUw8a pic.twitter.com/rJKMAMdpPw — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2019

Robots and other forms of artificial intelligence are being programmed to do the work of lawyers and judges. In England, they've been used to mediate disputes keeping humans out of it. The robot in England took less than an hour to settle a 3-month dispute over an unpaid bill! Whaaaaat?!

Robots and AI threaten to mediate disputes better than lawyers https://t.co/UyE2jMCNBK — Financial Times (@FT) August 14, 2019

We know how kids get crazy when they get their phones taken away... well, one 15-year-old girl went evil genius! Her mom took away her phone, but she then tweeted through her video game console. Mom took THAT away, so she found her old Wii! Mom caught on again, so she tweeted through their SMART REFRIGERATOR! LOL!

Styles P is gonna be on Marriage Bootcamp! He's been married since 1995. He's been quiet about his personal life, so this is huge!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!