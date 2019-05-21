The Ish You Missed: Student To Graduate Both High School AND Harvard Simultaneously!

A student will be the first to graduate high school and Harvard at the same time! Plus, Jay-Z and Timbaland are being sued for an old song. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jay-Z and Timbaland are being sued by an 81-year-old musician for $2M who claims they sampled one of his songs... back in 1998.

An 81-year-old soul singer alleges that Timbaland has never paid him royalties from two 90s samples. https://t.co/m3msCfCag8 — The FADER (@thefader) May 20, 2019

A Pennsylvania woman didn't get a cake for her birthday, so she pulled a box cutter on her boyfriend and destroyed his room before police arrived.

#PA: No birthday cake, no card, an upset Western Pa woman attacks her boyfriend with a box cutter. https://t.co/de6nlIMCHU — WTRF 7News (@WTRF7News) May 17, 2019

A 17-year-old kid in Kansas will simultaneously graduate from high school and HARVARD at the same time! He's the first person to accomplish this! He started taking online classes when he was 11! Congrats to Braxton Moral! He's planning to attend law school.

17-year-old will graduate from high school and Harvard this month https://t.co/jJos7ZdROD pic.twitter.com/MSYU2em6J1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2019

Today is Stevey Newnez's birthday and he shares his day with the late Biggie Smalls!

