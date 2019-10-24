The Ish You Missed: Steph Curry Tops Highest Paid In NBA List

Steph Curry makes bank! Plus, a brawl went down between two TMZ staffers... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Steph Curry tops the list of the Highest Paid NBA Players of 2019! He also made history by being the first player to make $40M in one season.

Steph Curry will become the first NBA player to earn $40 million for one season. As a result, he is the highest-paid NBA player this season‼️ Curry’s $40 million salary will find him getting approximately $490,000 per game‼️ #uaccessmagazine #comment #like pic.twitter.com/opTwhmyYSq — UAccessOnline (@infouaccessmag) October 22, 2019

Video has emerged of the confrontation between TMZ staffers Van Lathan and Michael Babcock. They've been fired.

Video shows TMZ’s Van Lathan and Michael Babcock confrontation https://t.co/EYsYFczHNg pic.twitter.com/wO4XzubHmE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 23, 2019

Tank says a man having oral sex with a man once or twice doesn't mean you're gay. The internet had some opinions...

