The Ish You Missed: Steph Curry Tops Highest Paid In NBA List

October 24, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Staff/Getty

Steph Curry makes bank! Plus, a brawl went down between two TMZ staffers... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Steph Curry tops the list of the Highest Paid NBA Players of 2019! He also made history by being the first player to make $40M in one season. 

Video has emerged of the confrontation between TMZ staffers Van Lathan and Michael Babcock. They've been fired. 

Tank says a man having oral sex with a man once or twice doesn't mean you're gay. The internet had some opinions...

