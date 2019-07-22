The Ish You Missed: Steph Curry Shuts Down Trolls After Ayesha

July 22, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for COVERGIRL)

Trolls came after Ayesha Curry for literally no reason! And you won't believe where some guy got a tick! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Trolls came out and clowned the way Ayesha Curry was doing the Milly Rock and Steph was NOT here for it! He shut them down!

An electric company guy in Kentucky thought he was taking all the precautions when he sprayed himself with tick repellant... but he somehow got a tick in his EYE! Ewww! They had to remove it and give him antibiotics in his EYE! Nooo!

A couple of girls in Sweden became best friends and were dressing alike at age 6, then worked out together as teens... nbd, right? Well, then they wanted to get plastic surgery to look alike at age 20! It got weird. 

And Cardi B faced some backlash after an old video resurfaced... 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

