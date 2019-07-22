The Ish You Missed: Steph Curry Shuts Down Trolls After Ayesha

Trolls came after Ayesha Curry for literally no reason! And you won't believe where some guy got a tick! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Trolls came out and clowned the way Ayesha Curry was doing the Milly Rock and Steph was NOT here for it! He shut them down!

Steph Curry responds to the (very odd) social media critiques of Ayesha Curry dancing at her restaurant opening: pic.twitter.com/n59pW3UTBg — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 17, 2019

An electric company guy in Kentucky thought he was taking all the precautions when he sprayed himself with tick repellant... but he somehow got a tick in his EYE! Ewww! They had to remove it and give him antibiotics in his EYE! Nooo!

A man saw an optometrist after getting something stuck in his eye, and was told a deer tick had taken up residence in his cornea. The creature made a "little popping sound" as it was pulled out with tweezers, he said. https://t.co/gdoEpnOEnc — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2019

A couple of girls in Sweden became best friends and were dressing alike at age 6, then worked out together as teens... nbd, right? Well, then they wanted to get plastic surgery to look alike at age 20! It got weird.

And Cardi B faced some backlash after an old video resurfaced...

Cardi B denies reports that she used to drug men and rob them during her time as a stripper --⬇️https://t.co/MDOy23PGze — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 19, 2019

