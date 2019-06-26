The Ish You Missed: Spiderman Himself Rescues Young Fan

Spiderman himself rescued a young fan! Plus, Pam Anderson blasts boyfriend on IG! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

MA Senator Elizabeth Warren wants reparations for same sex couples.

"The federal government forced legally married same-sex couples in Massachusetts to file as individuals and pay more in taxes for almost a decade.” “We need to call out that discrimination and to make it right — Congress should pass the Refund Equality Act immediately,” she said in a statement.

Pam Anderson accused boyfriend Adil Rami of cheating. She dumped him on Instagram and she called him a monster!

“I feel used. Betrayed and hurt."https://t.co/ss9VqWs8Qz — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) June 25, 2019

Spideman star Tom Holland was mobbed by fans and a girl got crushed against the barricades and was having a panic attack. He told her, "it's okay, I got you." Spiderman to the rescue!

Dream Doll and YBN Almighty Jay are boo'd up!

Coupled Up: Dream Doll And Blac Chyna's Ex-Bae YBN Almighty Jay Have Helicopter Date In Los Angeles [Video> https://t.co/ku9T7KXpeJ



(Photo: Rich Polk / Getty) pic.twitter.com/jfw0Qk2vht — Bossip (@Bossip) June 25, 2019

