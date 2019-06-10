The Ish You Missed: Sophie Turner Knows 'GoT' Coffee Cup Culprit

Sophie Turner knows who left that coffee cup on the Game of Thrones set! Plus, Middletown Pride is this weekend and there are some FUN THINGS happening! More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Usher's workin' on releasing some new music and in the meantime, he's got a new haircut. He teamed up with an artist and got a tattoo on the back of his neck, too.

So Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner told Conan O'Brien that Kit Harington was to blame for the stray coffee cup that appeared on the show!

Will we ever know the truth?! https://t.co/AW3HOBH3KW — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 10, 2019

A 3-year-old girl in Mexico named Lucia wanted to have her birthday party themed around the horror movie, The Nun.

This Little Girl Picked A Horror Movie As Her Birthday Party Theme And It's Perfect https://t.co/PUApG8lGHz — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 6, 2019

Lady Katharine Cruises is hosting a Pride Cruise on Saturday to celebrate Middletown Pride this Saturday!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!