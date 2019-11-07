The Ish You Missed: Solange Is Getting Divorced

Solange is getting divorced. Plus, a guy failed his driving test 27 times, so he hired lookalikes to take the test for him... it didn't go well, LOL. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A teacher in North Carolina, a 63-year-old woman was accused of a sex act with a 17-year-old student. She fatally shot her husband, then turned the gun on herself in a murder-suicide.

Jared Stern was approached about developing Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham as an animated project, he got advice from others... his grandmother reminded him of how much she loved the book and the writer's widow gave her approval to his idea! Five years later, the animated adaptation begins streaming tomorrow on Netflix! The cast of voice actors includes Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Tracy Morgan, Adam Devine, and executive-producer Ellen DeGeneres!

There was a guy in England who failed his driving test 27 TIMES!! So, he got desperate and hired two guys who kinda looked like him to take the written and driving portions of the test. Well, the driver passed, but the written test taker didn't look enough like him and he got busted!

Solange is going through the divorce process. Her stepfather is helping her out with the whole situation. They were a beautiful couple. There were rumors she was dating someone else, but she said it wasn't true.

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!