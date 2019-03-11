The Ish You Missed: Should LeBron Be Traded?

Should LeBron be traded? Plus, a guy sings Christmas carols in March and gets strangled! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There are arguments over whether LeBron James should be traded from the Lakers or not. (Buck thinks he went to L.A. more to make money and to produce projects, not necessarily for basketball - was it more of a business move?)

Jeff Van Gundy says the Lakers should consider trading LeBron over the summer -- pic.twitter.com/yVPGmujBs8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

A guy near Pittsburgh is facing charges after he strangled a guy who wouldn't stop singing Christmas carols in March. He was driving when it happened, so they almost crashed.

Pennsylvania driver who wouldn't stop singing Christmas carols gets choked out by annoyed passenger https://t.co/YApCCxS6oc pic.twitter.com/VnprltIQWj — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 11, 2019

A guy in North Carolina found a stray dog and tried to track down the owner. He stood on a street corner with a sign that said, "Do you know this lost dog?" The photo went viral and now the guy is getting flooded with messages from thirsty ladies! LOL! (BTW, the owner was found!)

When Jason Gasparik found a lost dog in Charlotte on Friday he knew he had to do everything he could to find the sweet pup's owner. https://t.co/4iQHmalTYl — First Coast News (@FCN2go) March 4, 2019

Men In Black International comes out this summer and Tessa Thompson is one of the agents.

