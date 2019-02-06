The Ish You Missed: Should J-Lo Do Motown Tribute?

Should J-Lo do the Motown tribute? Plus, five ways grocery stores try to trick you into spending more! Stay woke out here (unless you're Michael Bolton, LOL)! It's The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Adult contemporary crooner Michael Bolton fell asleep during an interview in Australia. He was a guest on a morning show and nodded off on live TV! LOL!

And here are 5 ways grocery stores trick you into spending more money:

1. They hand out free samples to entice you to buy.

2. They use giant shopping carts which make us think our cart isn't full enough.

3. They put expensive brands at eye level (you gotta look up or down for cheaper stuff)!

4. Essentials (like milk, bread, etc) are in the back of store, so you gotta walk by everything else to get to it.

5. Ads say things like "10 for $10" so people think you gotta buy 10, but it's not always the case.

The GRAMMYs want Jennifer Lopez to do the Motown tribute and people are upset. But Stevey thinks she can pull it off and he explains why... (listen below!)

