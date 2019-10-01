The Ish You Missed: Shots Fired At Drake's Chicago Store

Shots fired at Drake's store in Chicago! Plus, a guy's bulge was so big, security thought he was shoplifting, OMG! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Drake's store in Chicago was shot up... this occurred after Drake reportedly sent a DM to the wife of Don C.

A guy in the UK was suspected of shoplifting when security thought he'd stuffed clothing in his pants. But that was just his large bulge in his skinny jeans, OMG!

Man accused of shoplifting but the 'suspicious' bulge is actually his 10in penis https://t.co/cYaa6qOBMl — The Sun (@TheSun) September 26, 2019

A guy in Utah was at a state park when a bison charged and trampled him! He suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and other injuries but survived. But then, he had a date... and brought her to the same park where SHE too got attacked by a bison! Yeah, maybe just go to the movies instead.

And Khloe Kardashian's BFF, Malika Haqq, is now linked to her ex, OT Genasis forever - she's pregnant with his baby!

