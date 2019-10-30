The Ish You Missed: Sexual Emojis Banned From Social Media

The eggplant and peach emoji could get you flagged. -- Plus, a brawl breaks out at a Blueface concert and shuts it down! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A Missouri police officer was awarded $19M after suing his department for discrimination of his sexual orientation. The lawsuit was filed in 2017. He said he was told to "tone down his gayness" and passed over 23 times for promotions. He says he didn't get the jobs because he was gay.



A Blueface concert in California ended up getting shut down after fights broke out. And Blueface got in on the fight! A security guard plucked him outta there before someone threw an entire trash can at him.

Blueface's Santa Cruz concert is cut short when a huge fight breaks out in the crowdhttps://t.co/8cZaKfuhH5 — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) October 29, 2019

Facebook and Instagram just enacted some new community standards and they're banning people from using sexual emojis or emoji strings. Sooo, don't pair the eggplant emoji with the peach emoji anymore. And if you do, you could get flagged or kicked off!

Remember the freestyle jam 'Dream Boy Dream Girl' by Johnny O and Cynthia? Well, Cynthia just came out with a video for one of her greatest hits and she looks amazing!

