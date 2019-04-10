The Ish You Missed: Rich AF Florida Man Steals From K-Mart

Why is a wealthy dude stealing stuff at a discount store? Plus, a woman put a surprise in her boss's food! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

An Uber driver in California is in custody after dropping off a passenger at the airport... and then attempting to rob his house! And he's done this before!

Uber driver arrested after allegedly robbing at least one home after he dropped a couple off at an airport, according to police. https://t.co/ro0OVj1cgR pic.twitter.com/VBQkeyJuu7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2019

A maid in Ghana was caught putting URINE in food she was preparing for her boss. She willingly admitted that it was intentional and done on the advice of her mom, who said he'd marry her if she put urine in his food for a year!! Read the story HERE!

A filthy rich guy in the Florida Keys--who just bought a whole literal ISLAND for $8M--was caught trying to shoplift $300 of items K-Mart, like coffeemakers, light bulbs, and a bed skirt.

Police said the suspect purchased lots of items and then allegedly returned the original boxes with other things packed inside. https://t.co/oh2lTpnEM6 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 9, 2019

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back! Lil Scrap is out of jail and he always has girl drama!

Tiarra wants ALL the smoke after she finds out that Scrapp was seeing Moniece!!! ------ #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/Owd6140HhN — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 9, 2019

