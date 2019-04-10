The Ish You Missed: Rich AF Florida Man Steals From K-Mart

Florida Man is at it again!

April 10, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Why is a wealthy dude stealing stuff at a discount store? Plus, a woman put a surprise in her boss's food! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

An Uber driver in California is in custody after dropping off a passenger at the airport... and then attempting to rob his house! And he's done this before! 

A maid in Ghana was caught putting URINE in food she was preparing for her boss. She willingly admitted that it was intentional and done on the advice of her mom, who said he'd marry her if she put urine in his food for a year!! Read the story HERE

A filthy rich guy in the Florida Keys--who just bought a whole literal ISLAND for $8M--was caught trying to shoplift $300 of items K-Mart, like coffeemakers, light bulbs, and a bed skirt.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back! Lil Scrap is out of jail and he always has girl drama! 

