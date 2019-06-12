The Ish You Missed: Remembering Pulse Nightclub Victims

Stevey was supposed to be at Pulse Nightclub three years ago. Today, we remember the victims who lost their lives that night. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Nas is dropping a sequel to one of his best projects!

-- Lost Tapes II A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 11, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

Romeo Santos sold out Yankee Stadium twice! And he's now the first Latin act to perform at MetLife Stadium!

Retailers are jumping on a new trend of gift registries... for housewarming! People's reactions are mixed on this.

Today marks three years since the horrific shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 49 people lost their lives. It was the single worst attack on the LGBTQ community in our country's history. Stevey lived in Florida at the time and was supposed to be there that night... his cousin from New Britain was there, hiding behind the bar.

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!