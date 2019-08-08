The Ish You Missed: Ray J Earns $1 Million With Cannabis Gig

Ray J is bringing in some serious dollars. Plus, Halle Bailey claps back in style at the haters, and more.

According to TMZ, 38-year-old Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star William Raymond Norwood Junior, AKA Ray J, will make $1 million this year as the Chief Strategic Media Officer for the Cannabis Trial Fund. He's one of the smartest guys out there, and despite some people treating him like a joke, Ray J is bringing in the money.

Sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown was released from a national prison on Wednesday August 7th after being granted clemency from her life sentence earlier this year. Brown was serving life in prison for killing 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen, who picked her up to have sex when she was 16 years old. Claiming that she was defending her life, Brown-- now 31 years old-- spent 15 years in prison before she was granted her clemency.

Halle Bailey had the best response to those criticizing her casting in The Little Mermaid. She said in case you need a reminder, Halle is going to get it done, and she doesn't pay attention to the haters. She's been facing a lot of backlash for that amazing opportunity... keep your head up, girl, cause we think you're going to kill that role!