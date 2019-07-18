The Ish You Missed: Rare Miss For Beyonce

A rare miss for Queen Bey... plus, Blueface and his two girlfriends get matching tattoos! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Beyonce suffered a rare failure as her song 'Spirit' from The Lion King flopped on the sales charts. It peaked at #3 on the iTunes chart, then dropped to #66. 

Blueface has two girlfriends and they all got matching tattoos. 

Lil' Kim has that new VH1 show, Girls Cruise with Mya, Chilli, and more... have you checked it out yet?

 

