The Ish You Missed: Prisoner Hid Meth In Belly Button

A Florida Man hid meth in his belly button! Plus, DJ Buck ran into an old friend at the Soul Train Awards. And the last season of Fuller House is almost here. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

DJ Buck was in Vegas for the Soul Train Awards and ran into actress/model Claudia Jordan. (She's from Rhode Island and he knew her back in the day - he DJ'd her Sweet 16!) Well, she'd been on a radio morning show in Houston and just lost that gig. So she's going back to acting. We wish her the best of luck!

A 380 lb. Florida man (of course, LOL) was arrested for the possesion of meth and he had another surprise for authorities! While being searched in prison, they found a huge bag of meth in his belly button!

Police found meth "wedged deep" within the belly button of a 380-pound #FloridaMan... of course. https://t.co/r7tvHP0xfw pic.twitter.com/9Ulimix68h — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 18, 2019

The last season of Netflix's Fuller House has wrapped filming. The Olsen Twins still aren't coming back as Michelle. (They probably could've cast anyone for that role... but anyway!) Plus, Aunt Becky won't be on this season following the college admission scandal... she's probably going to jail!

