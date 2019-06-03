The Ish You Missed: Principal Plagiarizes Speech From Ashton Kutcher

A principal stole Ashton Kutcher's speech! Plus, Pete Davidson walks the runway! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Pete Davidson traded comedy for the catwalk! He was walking the runway for Alexander Wang over the weekend, surrounded by supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford's daughter).

Andy Ruiz Jr. upsets Anthony Joshua in heavyweight boxing match!

A West Virginia high school principal is getting flak for plagiarizing his graduation speech. He stole it from a speech Ashton Kutcher did at the Teen Choice Awards a few years ago, SMH.

Tina Lawson hosted this DOPE art gala over the weekend, inspired by Disney's The Lion King!

