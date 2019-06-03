The Ish You Missed: Principal Plagiarizes Speech From Ashton Kutcher

June 3, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Stringer/Getty

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

A principal stole Ashton Kutcher's speech! Plus, Pete Davidson walks the runway! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Pete Davidson traded comedy for the catwalk! He was walking the runway for Alexander Wang over the weekend, surrounded by supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford's daughter).

Andy Ruiz Jr. upsets Anthony Joshua in heavyweight boxing match! 

A West Virginia high school principal is getting flak for plagiarizing his graduation speech. He stole it from a speech Ashton Kutcher did at the Teen Choice Awards a few years ago, SMH. 

Tina Lawson hosted this DOPE art gala over the weekend, inspired by Disney's The Lion King!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!  

 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jay-Z is Hip Hop's First Billionaire WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Principal Plagiarizes Speech From Ashton Kutcher WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Wants Sex Every 12 Hours WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Willow Smith Directing Porn? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Mike Tyson Punched Wack During Podcast! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lamar Odom: "I Was Poisoned" WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes