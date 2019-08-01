The Ish You Missed: Porch Thief Gets Instant Karma

August 1, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

A porch thief gets some karma! Plus, Chance the Rapper's revelation! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Chance the Rapper says celibacy saved his life. His song called 'We Go High' explains it all. 

Charges are being dropped in that dodge ball case in Michigan. 

A porch thief got some instant karma! They stole a package containing 9 tarantulas, LOL! 

Cardi B has been vocal in her support for Bernie Sanders. And now, pundit Candace Owens has challenged her to a debate. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

