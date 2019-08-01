The Ish You Missed: Porch Thief Gets Instant Karma

A porch thief gets some karma! Plus, Chance the Rapper's revelation! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Chance the Rapper says celibacy saved his life. His song called 'We Go High' explains it all.

Chance The Rapper Credits His Wife's Celibacy As The Thing That Saved Him https://t.co/7gq7X8foeR pic.twitter.com/Fl0W1jjGze — xoNecole (@xonecole) August 1, 2019

Charges are being dropped in that dodge ball case in Michigan.

The aggravated assault charges against the 10-year-old boy who injured a classmate during a dodgeball-like game have officially been dropped: https://t.co/2oIJabd1ZM pic.twitter.com/ue3NYxfBkr — Complex (@Complex) July 31, 2019

A porch thief got some instant karma! They stole a package containing 9 tarantulas, LOL!

The spiders are valued at $1,000. https://t.co/QujEy0g5GO — snopes.com (@snopes) July 31, 2019

Cardi B has been vocal in her support for Bernie Sanders. And now, pundit Candace Owens has challenged her to a debate.

Cardi B delivers a classy clap back after Candace Owens challenges her to a $250K political debate https://t.co/9Q2paC2Srt pic.twitter.com/GV9QhwAgwR — UPROXX (@UPROXX) July 31, 2019

