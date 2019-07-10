The Ish You Missed: Olympic Swimmer Rescues Drowning Tourist

July 10, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

An Olympic swimmer rescues a drowning tourist. Plus, Jay-Z makes more money moves! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Jay-Z keeps making money! He's now partnered with a marijuana company.

A tourist was visiting an Italian beach and had difficulty swimming back to shore. Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini to the rescue! Lifeguards were still trying to get their boat in the water and Filippo was already there! He helped keep the guy above water until lifeguards reached him.

Nicki Minaj pulled out of the Saudi Arabia show in support of women's rights and the LGBTQ community. And she posted about something that happened to her once in Jamaica... they're very strict about cursing!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

