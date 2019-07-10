The Ish You Missed: Olympic Swimmer Rescues Drowning Tourist

An Olympic swimmer rescues a drowning tourist. Plus, Jay-Z makes more money moves! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jay-Z keeps making money! He's now partnered with a marijuana company.

Jay-Z will join the California-based cannabis company Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist as part of a new multi-year partnership https://t.co/KxDZVfpWhm pic.twitter.com/uCdXGnawYK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 9, 2019

A tourist was visiting an Italian beach and had difficulty swimming back to shore. Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini to the rescue! Lifeguards were still trying to get their boat in the water and Filippo was already there! He helped keep the guy above water until lifeguards reached him.

Drowning man is rescued by a world champion swimmer who was holidaying on the same beach with his wife https://t.co/t3FXtXH5LA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 10, 2019

Nicki Minaj pulled out of the Saudi Arabia show in support of women's rights and the LGBTQ community. And she posted about something that happened to her once in Jamaica... they're very strict about cursing!

I performed in Jamaica before & when i got off the stage I was surrounded by police with guns drawn. They were ready 2 take me to jail b/c they said I forgot to bleep a couple curses.... I could make one mistake & go to jail in a diff country where women have no rights. #FreeAsap — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 10, 2019

