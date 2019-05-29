The Ish You Missed: Nudity At A Pub In London?

May 29, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Get your drink on with your pants off at a pub in London! Plus, Lil Wayne is bringing back his Lil WeezyAna Fest! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Lil Wayne is bringing his Lil WeezyAna Fest back to New Orleans! And the lineup is HUGE!

A pub in London has become the first pub in the city to be granted a nudist license. Get your drink on with your pants off! 

A woman in Ireland ~married the ghost of a pirate from the 1700s named Jack. Well... the marriage wasn't great. She says the sex was taking a toll on her body. So she told Jack she wanted a divorce. She had an exorcism. 

Is NeNe Leakes reportedly separated from her husband? They recently announced that he was in remission from cancer, but the illness reportedly took a toll on the couple. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

