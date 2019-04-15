The Ish You Missed: Nipsey's Funeral Programs Selling Online

April 15, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

People are selling programs from Nipsey's memorial online, SMH. Plus, there's a mashed potato mystery in Alabama! And Ari shares a terrifying brain scan. More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Books full of photos documenting Nipsey Hussle's life were given out at his memorial service last week. Well, people were selling them online for $1500, SMH. (But not anymore!)

 

In Jackson, Mississippi, bowls of mashed potatoes are popping up all over in random places like people's cars or mailboxes... is it a prank? No one knows what it's about.  

Ariana Grande shared a scan of her brain showing that she's still suffering from PTSD following the 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, England. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew