The Ish You Missed: Nipsey's Funeral Programs Selling Online

People are selling programs from Nipsey's memorial online, SMH. Plus, there's a mashed potato mystery in Alabama! And Ari shares a terrifying brain scan. More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Books full of photos documenting Nipsey Hussle's life were given out at his memorial service last week. Well, people were selling them online for $1500, SMH. (But not anymore!)

eBay to prohibit users from selling Nipsey Hussle memorial bookletshttps://t.co/0Mc8FAj7Ph pic.twitter.com/zVjS8ee4Uf — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 15, 2019

In Jackson, Mississippi, bowls of mashed potatoes are popping up all over in random places like people's cars or mailboxes... is it a prank? No one knows what it's about.

Mysterious bowls of mashed potatoes are popping up in this Mississippi neighborhood https://t.co/FYRLYG4v1H pic.twitter.com/tHUFwNSVwI — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2019

Ariana Grande shared a scan of her brain showing that she's still suffering from PTSD following the 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

Ariana Grande Shares 'Terrifying' Scan of Her PTSD Brain (via @PopCrush) https://t.co/mtjbE8LhUr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!