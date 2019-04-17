The Ish You Missed: Nipsey Featured In NBA Live 2019

Nipsey added to NBA Live 2019! Plus, do you think you know how Game of Thrones will end? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Nipsey Hussle has been added as a character in NBA Live 2019!

Nipsey Hussle is now a playable character on NBA Live ‘19 ------ #GotThatHipHop pic.twitter.com/o06v0Ql4M5 — OfficialGTHH (@OfficialGTHH) April 17, 2019

Think you know how Game of Thrones will end and who will sit on the iron throne? If you do, you could win a trip to Croatia! But the cast doesn't even know how it will end! THREE different endings were filmed! (And Nancy wonders what's up with all the people who brag about never watching... she says it's their loss!)

You could win a trip to Croatia if you can guess the ending of 'Game of Thrones' https://t.co/T9MCLdHx9W — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 16, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!