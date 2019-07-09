The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Sued For Posting Photos Of Herself

July 9, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Nicki Minaj

Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer

Nicki Minaj posted pics of herself... but got sued! Plus, Rihanna got emotional seeing her former teacher! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Nicki Minaj is getting sued for posting pics of herself from New York Fashion Week without permission. They may be photos OF her, but they technically belong to the photographer.

Nike scored big with an ad congratulating the US Women's Soccer Team! And a petition is demanding they be paid equally! 

Rihanna broke down into tears when she met up with her childhood phys ed teacher. She said he made a lasting impact in her life. 

Tyrese went off on rappers and told them to start rapping on beat!

