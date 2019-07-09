The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Sued For Posting Photos Of Herself

Nicki Minaj posted pics of herself... but got sued! Plus, Rihanna got emotional seeing her former teacher! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Nicki Minaj is getting sued for posting pics of herself from New York Fashion Week without permission. They may be photos OF her, but they technically belong to the photographer.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj is being sued by a paparazzi agency. https://t.co/8xQwmqmdFN — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 8, 2019

Nike scored big with an ad congratulating the US Women's Soccer Team! And a petition is demanding they be paid equally!

This team wins. Everyone wins.



Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

Rihanna broke down into tears when she met up with her childhood phys ed teacher. She said he made a lasting impact in her life.

This Video of Rihanna Reuniting With Her School Gym Teacher Is the Sweetest Thing https://t.co/NylBFHOBTF — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) July 9, 2019

Tyrese went off on rappers and told them to start rapping on beat!

Tyrese Tells Rappers to "Please Get Back to Rapping on Beat" (@Tyrese) https://t.co/4YCRldzPpX — DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) July 9, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!