The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Wendy Williams

Nicki claps back at Wendy Williams... plus, a woman gets busted for selling fake doctor's notes to students. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Nicki Minaj called Wendy Williams demonic and vicious in a furious rant after Wendy mocked her husband Kenneth Petty.

(Warning: NSFW)

Nicki Minaj goes off on Wendy Williams --pic.twitter.com/6TZHM0qtIY — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) November 1, 2019

A Lousiana woman got busted for selling fake doctor's notes so kids could skip school! She was peddling them for $20 a pop. School officials became suspicious and called the doctor's office of the pad she was using. Turns out, she had been an employee of his! She could face five years in prison!

An employee at a Louisiana medical clinic accused of selling students fake doctors notes has been arrested.



Belinda Gail Fondren allegedly sold the phony excuses and doctor’s notes for $20 apiece.https://t.co/elM4AJJiDc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 1, 2019

There's always that person who goes the extra mile to terrorize people on Halloween... police in Georgia received complaints about a man dressed as Pennywise and holding a red balloon. He was messing with cars as they drove through an intersection. Police checked it out and when they ran his name, they found out he had a warrant for unpaid child support! He was arrested.

Sadly, famed Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado passed away over the weekend. He was 88.

Astrologer Walter Mercado signed off with "mucho, mucho amor." Generations followed him. https://t.co/qfDd0hMykb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2019

