The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Wendy Williams

November 4, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Nicki claps back at Wendy Williams... plus, a woman gets busted for selling fake doctor's notes to students. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Nicki Minaj called Wendy Williams demonic and vicious in a furious rant after Wendy mocked her husband Kenneth Petty. 

(Warning: NSFW)

A Lousiana woman got busted for selling fake doctor's notes so kids could skip school! She was peddling them for $20 a pop. School officials became suspicious and called the doctor's office of the pad she was using. Turns out, she had been an employee of his! She could face five years in prison! 

There's always that person who goes the extra mile to terrorize people on Halloween... police in Georgia received complaints about a man dressed as Pennywise and holding a red balloon. He was messing with cars as they drove through an intersection. Police checked it out and when they ran his name, they found out he had a warrant for unpaid child support! He was arrested. 

Sadly, famed Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado passed away over the weekend. He was 88. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed