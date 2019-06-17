The Ish You Missed: Nick Cannon's New Job

Our friend Nick Cannon has another new gig to add to the mix! Plus, can someone be charged for DUI if they're riding a Power Wheels? We got the answer in the Ish You Missed.

Nick Cannon is the new morning show host at Power 106 in Los Angeles! They've been looking for a morning show, and we think he's the right kind of guy for the job.

Can a person be charged with DUI if they're not driving a motorized vehicle? Turns out in South Carolina, that question's not just hypothetical-- police had to deal with a woman they say was impaired as she drove a toy truck in the street. Authorities decided the woman would NOT be cited with DUI, because she was on a Power Wheels and not a grown-up vehicle. However, she still got charged with public intoxication.

Back in 1980, Danny Lloyd played Jack Nicholson's son in The Shining. Now, he's 46 years old, and a biology professor at a community college in Kentucky. He doesn't like his students knowing about his past, so he said "I try to keep it on the downlow, you get students of all different ages. The younger students are not aware, and that's how it should be."

TI has just signed on to star in a Will Smith-produced film depicting the Flint, Michigan water crisis. The movie 'Flint' will follow the story of a spiritually reformed ex-convict who finds himself caught up in a murder mystery while his hometown of Flint deals with the consequences of the water crisis.