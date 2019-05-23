The Ish You Missed: Chris Long Admits He Smoked Weed

NFL star Chris Long admits he smoked weed! Plus, Hazel-E dropped a diss track about City Girls and it's trash! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Ice-T reveals he "almost shot" an Amazon delivery person who was leaving a package at his house because they weren't wearing any sort of uniform.

.@FINALLEVEL admits he "almost shot a MF" Amazon delivery person approaching his home.https://t.co/Gi3CXDtAQd — hot937 (@hot937) May 23, 2019

NFL star Chris Long, who retired earlier this year, admits he smoked weed regularly while he played. He's the guy who donated his entire 2017 salary to charity. He's a really good dude and #no1curr about the weed.

NFL's Chris Long Says He Used Weed 'On a Regular Basis' During Career https://t.co/YH8cIB5ZFB — TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2019

Yesterday on The Ellen Show, Tom Hanks talked about the time he was denied beer at the Stagecoach Festival. He didn't have a wristband, so they wouldn't serve him.

Tom Hanks Was Denied Beer at Stagecoach—and Bartenders Didn't 'Cave' for Toy Story 4 Tickets https://t.co/ZR4ZTD4swi — People (@people) May 22, 2019

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel-E is clout-chasing! She's beefing with the City Girls and her diss track was garbage!

The beef between City Girls and Hazel-E is starting to heat up -- https://t.co/jS75eeAznI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 23, 2019

