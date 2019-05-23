The Ish You Missed: Chris Long Admits He Smoked Weed

May 23, 2019
NFL star Chris Long admits he smoked weed! Plus, Hazel-E dropped a diss track about City Girls and it's trash! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Ice-T reveals he "almost shot" an Amazon delivery person who was leaving a package at his house because they weren't wearing any sort of uniform.

NFL star Chris Long, who retired earlier this year, admits he smoked weed regularly while he played. He's the guy who donated his entire 2017 salary to charity. He's a really good dude and #no1curr about the weed. 

Yesterday on The Ellen Show, Tom Hanks talked about the time he was denied beer at the Stagecoach Festival. He didn't have a wristband, so they wouldn't serve him. 

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel-E is clout-chasing! She's beefing with the City Girls and her diss track was garbage!

