The Ish You Missed: New Viral Trend - Crocs vs. Shaving Cream

May 7, 2019
There's a new viral trend involving Crocs... LOL! And are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana splitsville? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

There was a time Young Buck and 50 Cent were real tight... not anymore! 50 had YouTube remove one of Young Buck's videos! They've been going back and forth... 

A Florida Man was arrested for having what he called a "Key West moment." He had sex with a woman on the sidewalk right in front of police headquarters!! 

There's a new viral trend where kids are putting shaving cream in Crocs and then putting their feet in it so it squirts out through the holes... LOL! (At least this one isn't dangerous!) 

Are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana splitsville? Joe denies it... he says they just haven't seen each other in a couple weeks. 

