The Ish You Missed: New Viral Trend - Crocs vs. Shaving Cream

There's a new viral trend involving Crocs... LOL! And are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana splitsville? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There was a time Young Buck and 50 Cent were real tight... not anymore! 50 had YouTube remove one of Young Buck's videos! They've been going back and forth...

50 Cent Gets Young Buck’s New Video Removed From YouTube; Buck Replies on IG & Asks Again to Be Let Out of His G-Unit Contract (IG-Vids) https://t.co/VHy7TXafcx pic.twitter.com/GpVSJGpnT6 — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 7, 2019

A Florida Man was arrested for having what he called a "Key West moment." He had sex with a woman on the sidewalk right in front of police headquarters!!

#FloridaMan and woman caught having sex in front of the Key West police station. https://t.co/8H0y9Gncde — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 2, 2019

There's a new viral trend where kids are putting shaving cream in Crocs and then putting their feet in it so it squirts out through the holes... LOL! (At least this one isn't dangerous!)

People Are Doing Some Truly Weird Stuff With Crocs And Shaving Cream https://t.co/hIBALZhICz — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 7, 2019

Are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana splitsville? Joe denies it... he says they just haven't seen each other in a couple weeks.

Joe Budden & Cyn Santana have reportedly called it quits -- https://t.co/OyXtVcn1Xe — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 4, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!