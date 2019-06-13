The Ish You Missed: The NBA Hires New Female Coach

June 13, 2019
The NBA has a new female coach! And a valedictorian's speech was cut off when she mentioned Travyon Martin! More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There's viral footage from a security camera going around and it looks like there's a martian resembling Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter

There's another female assistant coach in the NBA! She's the second woman currently on the NBA bench and is the eighth woman ever in an assistant/player development role. 

Meanwhile in Russia... booty slapping competitions are a thing. 

A valedictorian's speech was cut off when she mentioned police brutality victims, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice. 

