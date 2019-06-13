The Ish You Missed: The NBA Hires New Female Coach

The NBA has a new female coach! And a valedictorian's speech was cut off when she mentioned Travyon Martin! More in the Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

There's viral footage from a security camera going around and it looks like there's a martian resembling Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter.

Dobby is free?



This creepy surveillance footage has the internet wondering if Dobby from "Harry Potter" is real. https://t.co/tQHjMcEwiA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 12, 2019

There's another female assistant coach in the NBA! She's the second woman currently on the NBA bench and is the eighth woman ever in an assistant/player development role.

Meanwhile in Russia... booty slapping competitions are a thing.

You thought face slapping competition was weird? Meet the 'Butt-slapping Championships'https://t.co/BlISzYuDEppic.twitter.com/ATC4KnPqI5 — RT (@RT_com) June 11, 2019

A valedictorian's speech was cut off when she mentioned police brutality victims, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.

Dallas school district apologizes for cutting off valedictorian's speech after she mentioned the names of Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin. https://t.co/bwklDLlKsi — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!