The Ish You Missed: NAV Scores Big at Fortnite World Cup

Good look for NAV, who ranked top five at the Fortnite World Cup! Plus, a surfer gets attacked by a shark and makes a surprising stop before the hospital.

The 16-year-old kid Kyle won three million dollars in the Fortnite World Cup, but someone else won some money, too. "Tap" rapper NAV walked away 5th place and won $85,000!

A 23-year-old professional surfer, Frank O'Rourke, was catching a few waves near Jacksonville, Florida when he was surprised by a shark that jumped out of the water and clamped down on his right arm. It ended up being a 3-4 foot black tip shark that tugged and thrashed, and then let go of Frank's arm. Frank and his friends gathered on the beach after the attack, but instead of heading to the hospital, Frank decided to stop at a local bar. It was a smart move, because he was able to tell the story of the shark and everybody could see the marks and the blood, which led plenty of people to buy him shots and drinks.

Yesenia Casiano, 39-years-old, was arrested after getting into a heated dispute with her boyfriend, which resulted in her lunging at the man and biting off a substantial chunk of his thumb. Casiano then reportedly spat a piece of the flesh onto the floor, all in front of the couple's two children. She fled the scene and later got arrested, and was charged with domestic aggravated battery.

Apparently, racism doesn't stop just because you're one of the biggest models in the world. Take it from Naomi Campbell. In an interview with Paris Match, Naomi revealed that she was refused entry at a hotel in the south of France, because she was black. That's insane!