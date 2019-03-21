The Ish You Missed: Mom Gives Birth To HUGE Baby!

And why Lupe Fiasco is calling out his former label!

March 21, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo via Dreamstime

Woman gives birth to a nearly toddler-sized newborn! Plus, Lupe Fiasco calls out his former record label! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

That's one HUGE baby!! A woman in upstate New York gave birth to a (damn near toddler!) weighing in at 15 lbs. 15 oz. and 23 inches long!! That's the size of an average 5-month-old! The baby girl named Harper is also being called a miracle baby because Mom had ovarian cysts and was told she only had a 15% chance of conceiving. 

Lupe Fiasco revealed that his former record label wanted him to use a team of ghostwriters!?? He's an artist's artist... he should be writing for other artists! 

And ICYMI! Cardi B and J-Lo are doing a movie together! 

Hot Morning Crew