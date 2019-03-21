The Ish You Missed: Mom Gives Birth To HUGE Baby!

Woman gives birth to a nearly toddler-sized newborn! Plus, Lupe Fiasco calls out his former record label! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

That's one HUGE baby!! A woman in upstate New York gave birth to a (damn near toddler!) weighing in at 15 lbs. 15 oz. and 23 inches long!! That's the size of an average 5-month-old! The baby girl named Harper is also being called a miracle baby because Mom had ovarian cysts and was told she only had a 15% chance of conceiving.

Upstate New York mom who gave birth to 15-pound baby girl speaks out https://t.co/phIwfPf5xf pic.twitter.com/ygBMxYKwMF — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2019

Lupe Fiasco revealed that his former record label wanted him to use a team of ghostwriters!?? He's an artist's artist... he should be writing for other artists!

Lupe Fiasco Spilling The Tea ☕️ On Atlantic Records On wanted Him to Have A Ghost Writer. #lupefiasco #atlanticrecords #ghostwriter pic.twitter.com/jP2tMqXprB — Queen_music08 (@QMusic08) March 21, 2019

And ICYMI! Cardi B and J-Lo are doing a movie together!

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!