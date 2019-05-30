The Ish You Missed: Mike Tyson Punched Wack During Podcast!

Mike Tyson got into a fight with Wack MID-PODCAST! Plus, a 97-year-old grandma goes to her first prom! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Mike Tyson allegedly lashed out at Wack and PUNCHED HIM during the middle of a podcast. It was over an old picture of him and Tupac.

Apparently Wack 100 and Mike Tyson were involved in a fight.



Tyson indirectly addressed the situation, and Wack responded by saying he knows "who mouth was bleeding first" ⬇️https://t.co/lrkGf7CLoG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 29, 2019

It's never too late to go to your senior prom! A 97-year-old woman never went to her senior prom 80 years ago because she couldn't afford it, but her granddaughter worked some magic and she attended a prom this year in Rhode Island! She was even nominated honorary Prom Queen!

80 years ago, Helen Danis couldn't afford to attend her high school's senior prom. But her granddaughter has been helping her check things off her bucket list. https://t.co/l0pnwjVwAv — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2019

Vanessa Hudgens is campaigning to be Catwoman in the new movie! It all started with some fan art. (We think she'd be badass in that role! Go, Vanessa!)

Vanessa Hudgens is responding to fans who have dream-casted her in the #Catwoman rolehttps://t.co/ErV0TAQTFR — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 29, 2019

Prayers up for Love & Hip Hop's Rah Ali who lost her baby minutes after giving birth prematurely. Nicki Minaj reached out to her.

So Sad: Rah Ali Loses Premature Baby Minutes After Giving Birth https://t.co/NNjiP0OYKG



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/eygcDGpkiQ — Bossip (@Bossip) May 29, 2019

