The Ish You Missed: Mike Tyson Punched Wack During Podcast!

May 30, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mike Tyson got into a fight with Wack MID-PODCAST! Plus, a 97-year-old grandma goes to her first prom! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Mike Tyson allegedly lashed out at Wack and PUNCHED HIM during the middle of a podcast. It was over an old picture of him and Tupac. 

It's never too late to go to your senior prom! A 97-year-old woman never went to her senior prom 80 years ago because she couldn't afford it, but her granddaughter worked some magic and she attended a prom this year in Rhode Island! She was even nominated honorary Prom Queen! 

Vanessa Hudgens is campaigning to be Catwoman in the new movie! It all started with some fan art. (We think she'd be badass in that role! Go, Vanessa!)

Prayers up for Love & Hip Hop's Rah Ali who lost her baby minutes after giving birth prematurely. Nicki Minaj reached out to her. 

