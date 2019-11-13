The Ish You Missed: Meet Jingle Jam Artist, Doja Cat's Boyfriend
Meet Doja Cat's musician boyfriend! Plus, Kanye West takes his Sunday Service to a huge stage! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen's congregation. Joel has set aside 30 minutes for Ye to do his thing this weekend in front of thousands of people there!
Imagine carefully taste-testing several thousand recipes from a beloved cookbook! THEN imagine coming up with 600 brand new ones! That's what happened with Joy Of Cooking cookbook. They've made their first revision since 2006 adding 600 new recipes to the already 4000 in there! Updated to reflect latest ingredients and techniques. The great-grandson of the book's author spent years working on new recipes!
Brother Nature (Kelvin Pena) revealed he's contracted malaria. (He's the 21-year-old influencer from New York who rose to fame in 2016 on social media with his deer squad. He's been called an animal whisperer.) At first he thought he had the flu, but then it got worse... he explained what went down on Instagram...
Just wanted keep you guys posted on why I haven’t really been active lately. So about 10 days ago I got a fever and didn’t think much of it. Then as days went on it started to raise, I started getting chills and couldn’t control my sleep, I slept for days on end then began to vomit a lot + diarrhea . I thought I only had the Flu, but things ended up getting so bad I ended up getting checked into the hospital and found out I had Malaria Falciparum, the deadliest Malaria there is. You get the parasite from mosquitoes and they inject parasites into your blood. I’ve been treated and am getting better, but the process has been hell and has opened my eyes to how important health is. So, that being said, I’m gonna slow down a bit on life til I’m all the way healthy ----
And Jingle Jam artist Doja Cat has a cute boo! They're adorable together! He's a musician named Johnny Utah.
