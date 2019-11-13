The Ish You Missed: Meet Jingle Jam Artist, Doja Cat's Boyfriend

Meet Doja Cat's musician boyfriend! Plus, Kanye West takes his Sunday Service to a huge stage! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen's congregation. Joel has set aside 30 minutes for Ye to do his thing this weekend in front of thousands of people there!

Imagine carefully taste-testing several thousand recipes from a beloved cookbook! THEN imagine coming up with 600 brand new ones! That's what happened with Joy Of Cooking cookbook. They've made their first revision since 2006 adding 600 new recipes to the already 4000 in there! Updated to reflect latest ingredients and techniques. The great-grandson of the book's author spent years working on new recipes!

Brother Nature (Kelvin Pena) revealed he's contracted malaria. (He's the 21-year-old influencer from New York who rose to fame in 2016 on social media with his deer squad. He's been called an animal whisperer.) At first he thought he had the flu, but then it got worse... he explained what went down on Instagram...

And Jingle Jam artist Doja Cat has a cute boo! They're adorable together! He's a musician named Johnny Utah.

