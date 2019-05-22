The Ish You Missed: Mass Couple Wins Lottery THREE Times

A couple in Mass have some serious luck! Plus, Megan Thee Stallion is boo'd up! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

'Big Ole Freak' rapper Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly dating Moneybagg Yo!

Megan Thee Stallion Is Dating Rapper Moneybagg Yo!! (Details) https://t.co/n19AG8NYRV pic.twitter.com/g7loThW2Km — Certified Pop (@CertifiedPop) May 20, 2019

A couple in Massachusetts has won a million dollar lottery jackpot THREE times over the last five years!

A lucky Lakeville couple has won their third $1 million @MAStateLottery prize in five years https://t.co/e7fj2zsNIi — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 15, 2019

Justin Bieber is releasing a new deodorant called Here + Now. It's plant-based, all natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. It's coming out in the fall.

Justin Bieber Teams Up With Natural Beauty Brand Schmidt's to Launch a Plant-Based Deodorant https://t.co/vAQh8BGjaP — People (@people) May 21, 2019

Lil Mo is flexin' on the 'gram after splitting from husband Karl Dargan.

It's official... Lil Mo and husband Karl Dargan are O V E R. https://t.co/bDODhoZA1Y — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) May 14, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!