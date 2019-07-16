The Ish You Missed: A Mariah and Lil Nas X Mashup?

Mariah would consider a collab with Lil Nas X... but under one condition! Plus, did Nicki Minaj copy Lil' Kim? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Mariah Carey says she'll work with Lil Nas X under one condition... back in 1996, Mariah and Boyz II Men held the top spot with 'One Sweet Day' for 16 weeks and Old Town Road is one week away from that mark, so Mariah says she'll work with him if they mash up the songs as 'One Sweet Town Road'! LOL!

Mariah Carey, Smash Mouth & more respond to Lil Nas X's call for more #OldTownRoad remixes https://t.co/pUbuk1zLRl pic.twitter.com/gQRdiM08EU — Billboard Pride (@BillboardPride) July 16, 2019

Last week, G-Eazy was trying to get the role of Elvis Presley for the new biopic. It's confirmed though that Austin Butler got the role.

Austin Butler has officially been cast to play Elvis Presley and now we’re happy crying (like a hound dog.) https://t.co/o3qaq5ZiNk pic.twitter.com/uIiizgEt4c — E! News (@enews) July 15, 2019

Nicki Minaj posted about her deal with Fendi on IG. She put the Fendi brand on her wig, so people are coming at her for copying Lil' Kim.

Fendi FAKKS: Here’s Why Nicki Minaj’s Impending Fendi Clothing Collab & Fendi Printed Wig Has Fans FREAKIN’ Out https://t.co/9QaWawgbiV



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/qqtOj65SXR — Bossip (@Bossip) July 15, 2019

