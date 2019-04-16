The Ish You Missed: Man Sues Parents For Throwing Out His Porn Collection

A man sues his parents for throwing out his porn. Plus, a truck stop cashier is a hero! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Reggie Bush is getting backlash for starting a GoFundMe for Nipsey Hussle's family. Karen Civil asked him to take it down saying it was unauthorized by his family. But Reggie's wife says Lauren London DID authorize it.

A 40-year-old Michigan man is suing his parents for $86,000... for throwing out his porn collection. He was moving and they trashed his 12 boxes full. He estimated the collection of magazines and videos at $29,000. His parents say he was addicted to it and did him a favor.

A woman brand new to her job as a truck stop cashier had to save a man's life. She heard a man fall and realized he was choking, she did the Heimlich, and saved him!

