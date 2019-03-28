The Ish You Missed: Farting Co-Worker Sparks Lawsuit

And TWO crazy fights, SMH!

March 28, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo via Dreamstime

An Australian man has a v gassy co-worker causing drama! Plus, two crazy fights -- SMH! And what to drink instead of coffee! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Add this to the Florida Man files... an inmate in a Florida courtroom punched a public defender!



An Australian man filed a lawsuit against his employer for allowing a co-worker to fart on him repeatedly every day. 

If you're thinking of ditching morning coffee but still want to stay energized, here are some other options: 
-Wheat grass juice
-Black tea (it almost as much caffeine as coffee, but it's good for bone health and lowers risk of diabetes) 
-Pomegranate juice (packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium)
-Kombucha (fermented tea with a lot of good bacteria for your gut)


A Bronx woman lost an eye when she was punched by a cop with a door key in her clenched fist! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

