The Ish You Missed: Man Dies During Enlargement Surgery

A man died during WHAT kind of surgery?! Plus, here's why a restaurant owner in NC is the best boss EVER! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A billionaire diamond trader died at age 65 as he was undergoing surgery... to enlarge his man parts!

Billionaire diamond trader, 65, dies during penis enlargement surgery at private Paris clinic https://t.co/UQb48OJO6K — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 6, 2019

Nike has agreed to start making jerseys for gamers. They signed a deal to become the official outfitter of the League of Legends in China.

The owner of a Raleigh, NC restaurant is the BEST BOSS EVER! She closed up shop for a few days and paid for her entire staff and their families to visit Disney!

North Carolina restaurant owner brings her whole staff to Disney World https://t.co/4grb0QY7g6 pic.twitter.com/UKq3hv5npY — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) March 7, 2019

Jordan Emanuel made history this year as the first African-American to become both a Playboy Playmate and Playmate of the Year.

Big announcement! -- We are excited to share that Jordan Emanuel—December 2018 Playmate and Playboy Club New York Bunny—has been named our 2019 Playmate of the Year. pic.twitter.com/JRODuPsUFF — Playboy (@Playboy) February 27, 2019

