The Ish You Missed: Man Dies During Enlargement Surgery

March 7, 2019
A man died during WHAT kind of surgery?! Plus, here's why a restaurant owner in NC is the best boss EVER! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A billionaire diamond trader died at age 65 as he was undergoing surgery... to enlarge his man parts! 

Nike has agreed to start making jerseys for gamers. They signed a deal to become the official outfitter of the League of Legends in China. 

The owner of a Raleigh, NC restaurant is the BEST BOSS EVER! She closed up shop for a few days and paid for her entire staff and their families to visit Disney! 

Jordan Emanuel made history this year as the first African-American to become both a Playboy Playmate and Playmate of the Year.

