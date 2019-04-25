The Ish You Missed: Lost Bob Marley Tapes Recovered

Lost Bob Marley tapes found in a London basement! Plus, a school implements a dress code...for parents! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

Lost Bob Marley tapes of live recordings were found in a basement of a London hotel after 40 years! They're now heading to auction.

Bob Marley tapes discovered in damp basement up for auction https://t.co/HWiMSKBR6P pic.twitter.com/A3V0bI2ICC — Evening Express (@EveningExpress) April 23, 2019

There's a post going around social media and it's so awesome! Three friends were having dinner together in Alabama and they noticed an elderly woman eating alone, so they asked her to join them. The woman, Eleanor, was thrilled to join them and shared that she was a widow and the next day would've been her 60th anniversary.

Jamario Howard was sitting with his friends at a barbecue joint in Alabama when he noticed an elderly widow sitting alone.



"My first thought was 'dang I'd hate to have to eat alone'".



So he went over and asked her if he could sit with her. https://t.co/7K7YOKYnzI pic.twitter.com/wiVabL825o — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2019

A high school in Houston just implemented a dress code... for parents!

A high school in Houston has implemented a dress code -- for parents https://t.co/gWf6FKf8LD pic.twitter.com/gWG0iqkuMw — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2019

Pepa and her married boyfriend Aundre called it quits! He went back to his family.

Pepa’s old boyfriend, Aundre, has gone back to his wife, who accused the Salt-N-Pepa star of breaking them up #GUHH [PHOTO> https://t.co/int9GNXUIB pic.twitter.com/Yo0VGvxO36 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) April 22, 2019

