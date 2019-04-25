The Ish You Missed: Lost Bob Marley Tapes Recovered

April 25, 2019
Lost Bob Marley tapes found in a London basement! Plus, a school implements a dress code...for parents! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew! 

Lost Bob Marley tapes of live recordings were found in a basement of a London hotel after 40 years! They're now heading to auction. 

There's a post going around social media and it's so awesome! Three friends were having dinner together in Alabama and they noticed an elderly woman eating alone, so they asked her to join them. The woman, Eleanor, was thrilled to join them and shared that she was a widow and the next day would've been her 60th anniversary. 

A high school in Houston just implemented a dress code... for parents! 

Pepa and her married boyfriend Aundre called it quits! He went back to his family. 

