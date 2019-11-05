The Ish You Missed: Is Lil Wayne Engaged?

Is Lil Wayne engaged? Dave East has collabs! Plus, the vacant East Hartford Showcase Cinemas comes down! And Joseline Hernandez is back on TV! More in The Ish You Missed with Hot Morning Crew!

After two years, Dave East got Rick Ross, NAS, Fab, Lil Baby, Max B, and more collabs for his new album called Survival, coming out this week. Don't miss our complete interview with him tomorrow morning (11/6)!

Lil Wayne has always sorta stayed out of the spotlight when it came to his relationships. But now, is he engaged? Aussie model Laticia Thomas posted her ring finger with a huge rock on it. Rumors have been swirling for months they're together because of all their photos together!

You know the vacant Showcase Cinemas building in East Hartford? The long-awaited demolition of the blighted building has begun! The town bought the property in January for $3.3 million as a key part of redevelopment of the Silver Lane corridor.

Joseline Hernandez says it's been three years since she's been on TV, but the Puerto Rican princess is back. She mentioned that Love & Hip Hop hasn't been the same since she left, there's no more Stevie J.

Video of Joseline Hernandez’s New Reality Show

