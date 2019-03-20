The Ish You Missed: Is Lil Pump Done With Weed?

March 20, 2019
Is Lil Pump done with weed? And two overpriced things you can spend your cash on... SMH! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Someone spent $1.4 million to buy a racing pigeon named Armando. (Mike Tyson used to do that!)

Lil Pump said he was leaving the trees behind. (He announced back in January that he was done with Xanax.) He posted on Instagram saying that buying and selling weed is "a waste of time and money." But awhile later, he posted a pic of himself smoking, so... was he serious? 

Gucci is selling dirty ass, filthy looking sneakers for $870. People will still buy them. SMH. 

