The Ish You Missed: Is Lil Pump Done With Weed?

Is Lil Pump done with weed? And two overpriced things you can spend your cash on... SMH! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Someone spent $1.4 million to buy a racing pigeon named Armando. (Mike Tyson used to do that!)

Armando the racing pigeon sells for a record $1.4 million at auction. https://t.co/gSkDvBRmsi pic.twitter.com/47LcvRXF2C — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2019

Lil Pump said he was leaving the trees behind. (He announced back in January that he was done with Xanax.) He posted on Instagram saying that buying and selling weed is "a waste of time and money." But awhile later, he posted a pic of himself smoking, so... was he serious?

Lil Pump says he's done smoking weed. Do you believe him? -- https://t.co/OIPzz6dALu — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 19, 2019

Gucci is selling dirty ass, filthy looking sneakers for $870. People will still buy them. SMH.

Gucci is selling a pair of sneakers that are purposely made to look dirty for a price that feels downright grimy. https://t.co/O2cwyvrEAu — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 19, 2019

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!