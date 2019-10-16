The Ish You Missed: LHHH's Fizz and Apryl Finally Smashed

Apryl and Fizz's LHHH drama! Plus, Dave East played Shiggy! And Keke Wyatt is expecting her 10th kid! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 10th child! (That's a whole team right there! LOL!)

A father offered to pay his 22-year-old daughter $15/hour to go to the gym. His wife thinks it's a disgusting idea. He said she needs to lose weight and he's worried...

Shiggy (who started the "In My Feelings" Challenge) tried to interview Dave East at Rolling Loud and he totally shut him down and said, "Nah, you don't do interviews, bro."

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood's Apryl and Fizz finally smashed... we saw this coming. Sooo much drama!

