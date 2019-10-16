The Ish You Missed: LHHH's Fizz and Apryl Finally Smashed
Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 10th child! (That's a whole team right there! LOL!)
My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars------ photo credit: @keever_west Styled/Designed by: @keever_west Asst: @freddyoart
A father offered to pay his 22-year-old daughter $15/hour to go to the gym. His wife thinks it's a disgusting idea. He said she needs to lose weight and he's worried...
Shiggy (who started the "In My Feelings" Challenge) tried to interview Dave East at Rolling Loud and he totally shut him down and said, "Nah, you don't do interviews, bro."
This Nigga ShotGun Keep Playing With Me ------ @daveeast @rollingloud
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood's Apryl and Fizz finally smashed... we saw this coming. Sooo much drama!
‘Foul AF’: ‘LHHH’ Fans Drag Apryl and Lil Fizz After Kissing and Getting Caught In Bed Together https://t.co/qDgXWRlQVD via @atlblackstar— Rebirth love (@Rebirthlove1) October 16, 2019
