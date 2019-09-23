The Ish You Missed: Kevin Hart's Friends In Crash Lawyer Up

Kevin Hart's friends are lawyering up! Plus, you won't believe this house guest's petty complaints! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Kevin Hart's friends who were involved in the accident with him are lawyering up! Weird though because his friend was driving... hmm. This whole thing is still weird. And when you have money, your friends can turn on you!

After a whirlwind romance, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split up. Their fling began late last month in Italy. Katelynn had just split from Brody Jenner and Miley and Liam Hemsworth are going through a divorce. But Miley and Kaitlynn are still friends.

A guy in the UK went to stay with family and complained about literally everything! He made a list of 24 things and his sister-in-law posted it and it went viral! He didn't like the white towels, the front gate was too squeaky, the child safety gates were inconvenient, none of the three blankets they gave him were good enough... good lord!

It was Milan Fashion Week and at the Versace party, J-Lo gave all the supermodels a run for their money when she wore a sexier version of her infamous Grammys dress!

