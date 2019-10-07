The Ish You Missed: Kelly Rowland and Husband Have Split

October 7, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty

Kelly Rowland and her husband have reportedly split. Plus, Tyler Perry's studio opening gala went down last night with tons of A-listers! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Kelly Rowland and husband, Tim Weatherspoon, have reportedly split. He's tired of her "jet-setting lifestyle" and never being around. There's also rumors he's been cheating on her.

A North Carolina mom is in trouble after she allegedly made a deal to trade her 1-year-old daughter for a car... a 1992 Plymouth Lazer! WTF?

A new bar opened in St. Louis where instead of charging by the drink, they charge by the HOUR... all you can drink! What could possibly go wrong?!?! 

Tyler Perry's Studio opening gala happened and it was incredible! Everyone was in the building including Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah, Spike Lee, Halle Berry... 

 

