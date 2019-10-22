The Ish You Missed: Kanye West Says Rap Is 'Devil's Music'

Kanye West says rap is "the devil." Plus, Nas is tired of living in the past, Kylie trademarks Stormi, and Ozuna joins 'Fast 9'! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Kanye West says he almost turned his back on secular music after finding Jesus. He says you can still make money rapping the gospel.

Nas is tired of living in the past and wants to move on. His album Illmatic turns 25 this year, he says he "appreciates the love and he's grateful, but to celebrate one album when I've made over ten? All the things I've worked on, to celebrate one album over all else is corny to me. I don't want to celebrate Illmatic again, I'm done."

Kylie Jenner filed to trademark "Stormi" for a line of cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner reportedly files trademark for makeup line named after daughter Stormi. https://t.co/29QLCT7HhV pic.twitter.com/xLu8HiB09K — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 21, 2019

Vin Diesel confirmed that Ozuna will be part of Fast & Furious 9!

