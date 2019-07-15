The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri vs. Female Rappers

July 15, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jermaine Dupri throws shade at female rappers. Plus, Joe Budden's lonely boy summer! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Jermaine Dupri threw shade at female rappers saying all they do is rap about stripping and their private parts. Bhad Bhabie and Cardi B responded. A lot of people are backing Cardi!

Meanwhile, Meek Mill gave props to Teirra Whack. 

Joe Budden said it's gonna be a lonely boy summer.

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Young Thug Says Lil Nas X Shouldn't Have Come Out WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri vs. Female Rappers WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jermaine Dupri Shades Female Rappers WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Spinderella Sues Salt-n-Pepa WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: HBD, Lil' Kim! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes