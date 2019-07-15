The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri vs. Female Rappers
Jermaine Dupri throws shade at female rappers. Plus, Joe Budden's lonely boy summer! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Jermaine Dupri threw shade at female rappers saying all they do is rap about stripping and their private parts. Bhad Bhabie and Cardi B responded. A lot of people are backing Cardi!
‘They be mad dope. So don’t blame that sh*t on us.’ — Cardi B is speaking out for women rappers after Jermaine Dupri’s sexist comments pic.twitter.com/F1iBh3lffe— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 15, 2019
Meanwhile, Meek Mill gave props to Teirra Whack.
.@MeekMill thinks 2019 Freshman @TierraWhack is the best female rapper in the world --— XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 14, 2019
Do you agree? --https://t.co/c0H3ayXb1m
Joe Budden said it's gonna be a lonely boy summer.
Is Tahiry looking to end Joe Budden's #LonelyBoySummer? --https://t.co/3qiFJndc8W— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 15, 2019
