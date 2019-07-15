The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri vs. Female Rappers

Jermaine Dupri throws shade at female rappers. Plus, Joe Budden's lonely boy summer! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jermaine Dupri threw shade at female rappers saying all they do is rap about stripping and their private parts. Bhad Bhabie and Cardi B responded. A lot of people are backing Cardi!

‘They be mad dope. So don’t blame that sh*t on us.’ — Cardi B is speaking out for women rappers after Jermaine Dupri’s sexist comments pic.twitter.com/F1iBh3lffe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Meek Mill gave props to Teirra Whack.

.@MeekMill thinks 2019 Freshman @TierraWhack is the best female rapper in the world --



Do you agree? --https://t.co/c0H3ayXb1m — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 14, 2019

Joe Budden said it's gonna be a lonely boy summer.

