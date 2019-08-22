The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri Offered NFL Deal Before Jay-Z

August 22, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty

Entertainment
Jermaine Dupri offered NFL deal before Jay-Z! Plus, Naomi Campbell backtracks on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jermaine Dupri says he was never NOT told by Jay-Z not to take an NFL deal! Jermaine was offered it first and cleared up rumors. Now they're saying Hov won't be part owner of a team. 

Naomi Campbell posted a clip talking about Jeffrey Epstein calling his actions indefensible and sickening. This comes after accusations that she was at his house, on his yacht, etc... and there was a minor on the boat with them. She's trying to backtrack saying she knew him but she was there with her boyfriend... she's been linked to a lot of wealthy people. 

Do Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have six toes? It was just a Photoshop fail... 

Jackie is coming for Malaysia on Basketball Wives! 

