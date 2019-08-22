The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri Offered NFL Deal Before Jay-Z

Jermaine Dupri offered NFL deal before Jay-Z! Plus, Naomi Campbell backtracks on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jermaine Dupri says he was never NOT told by Jay-Z not to take an NFL deal! Jermaine was offered it first and cleared up rumors. Now they're saying Hov won't be part owner of a team.

. @jermainedupri Breaks His Silence On Jay-Z's NFL Deal

Both & #BryanMichaelCox sat down with @BigTiggerShow to clear the air.https://t.co/NsXEtjiW4H — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) August 22, 2019

Naomi Campbell posted a clip talking about Jeffrey Epstein calling his actions indefensible and sickening. This comes after accusations that she was at his house, on his yacht, etc... and there was a minor on the boat with them. She's trying to backtrack saying she knew him but she was there with her boyfriend... she's been linked to a lot of wealthy people.

My response to a recent story in The Mail On Sunday.



Watch the full video: https://t.co/bONEQxqHfZ pic.twitter.com/rmHWB7KIwg — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) August 21, 2019

Do Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have six toes? It was just a Photoshop fail...

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner appear to have six toes in Photoshop fail https://t.co/Tb18tajIGv pic.twitter.com/9aGUnCsx1L — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2019

Jackie is coming for Malaysia on Basketball Wives!

