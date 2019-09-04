The Ish You Missed: Jay-Z's NFL Partnership Gives Back

September 4, 2019
Jay-Z

Jay-Z's NFL partnership is giving back! Plus, French Montana wants to be the face of hope for immigrants. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL will reportedly donate $400k to youth programs in Chicago! He's got Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody performing at the NFL kickoff! 

A real estate salesman in Tennessee listed a house for sale... with photos of him getting it on with a younger woman! 

Nicki Minaj spoke out to followers about not tearing down women who are in toxic relationships. 

French Montana became a U.S. citizen a year ago and wants to be the "face of hope" for immigrants. He doesn't want to meet with Trump, but he will continue building schools and hospitals in Uganda and Morocco. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

