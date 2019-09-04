The Ish You Missed: Jay-Z's NFL Partnership Gives Back

Jay-Z's NFL partnership is giving back! Plus, French Montana wants to be the face of hope for immigrants. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL will reportedly donate $400k to youth programs in Chicago! He's got Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, and Rapsody performing at the NFL kickoff!

Meek Mill, Rapsody and Meghan Trainor will perform at the NFL Kickoff. They're the first to perform at an NFL event since the league formed a partnership with Jay-Z. https://t.co/24ZU7cTS2w — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) August 30, 2019

A real estate salesman in Tennessee listed a house for sale... with photos of him getting it on with a younger woman!

Nicki Minaj spoke out to followers about not tearing down women who are in toxic relationships.

.@NICKIMINAJ offers advice on toxic relationships: "A man should make you feel safe, not afraid." https://t.co/RdQNme3OX8 — hot937 (@hot937) September 3, 2019

French Montana became a U.S. citizen a year ago and wants to be the "face of hope" for immigrants. He doesn't want to meet with Trump, but he will continue building schools and hospitals in Uganda and Morocco.

-- @FrencHMonTanA wants to be the "face of hope" for immigrants coming to America.



"I would have never been 'French Montana' if I wasn't immigrated. I feel like there's a lot of French Montanas out there." https://t.co/S7qnroKePh pic.twitter.com/z6DAmQttmn — Complex (@Complex) September 3, 2019

