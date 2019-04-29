The Ish You Missed: Jay-Z Brings Cam'ron On Stage

Jay-Z surprises crowd with a special guest! Plus, someone was really emotional over Avengers: End Game! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jay-Z brought Cam'ron on stage in New York over the weekend!

UPDATE: Jay-Z just brought out Cam’Ron ---- pic.twitter.com/2D81kLUvm0 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 27, 2019

Good luck avoiding spoilers today! Between Avengers: Endgame (which opened with $1.2 Billion!) and Game of Thrones, fans are going crazy trying to avoid spoilers! (Don't be the one who spoils it!) And one woman got so emotional during Avengers, she was hospitalized after crying uncontrollably!

One fan reportedly hospitalized after 'Avengers: Endgame' left them crying uncontrollably. https://t.co/DOlk96W5xI pic.twitter.com/5x18eMXkjQ — Complex (@Complex) April 28, 2019

A driver in Chicago was carrying human organs to a hospital for transplants. His car was t-boned, so a witness stopped to help and gave the guy a ride to the hospital. The essentially saved transplant recipients' lives!

When Robert King saw a mangled vehicle on Lake Shore Drive, he pulled over to help. A man holding boxes asked for a ride to the hospital.



“He could’ve been somebody taking food to the hospital.”



Actually, he was a transplant surgeon. In the boxes? Organs https://t.co/tixBG2ou7r pic.twitter.com/LfTYwH2HWG — Heidi Stevens (@HeidiStevens13) April 27, 2019

The cast of In Living Color celebrated their 25th Anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival!

