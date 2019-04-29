The Ish You Missed: Jay-Z Brings Cam'ron On Stage

April 29, 2019
Jay-Z

Nicholas Hunt / Staff

Jay-Z surprises crowd with a special guest! Plus, someone was really emotional over Avengers: End Game! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Jay-Z brought Cam'ron on stage in New York over the weekend! 

Good luck avoiding spoilers today! Between Avengers: Endgame (which opened with $1.2 Billion!) and Game of Thrones, fans are going crazy trying to avoid spoilers! (Don't be the one who spoils it!) And one woman got so emotional during Avengers, she was hospitalized after crying uncontrollably! 

A driver in Chicago was carrying human organs to a hospital for transplants. His car was t-boned, so a witness stopped to help and gave the guy a ride to the hospital. The essentially saved transplant recipients' lives! 

The cast of In Living Color celebrated their 25th Anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival! 

Hot Morning Crew